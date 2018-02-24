Foxes dish out a thrashing in top-of-the-table contest

WOMEN’S NATIONAL

CHALLENGE EAST 1

Bury Foxes 40

Harwich & Dovercourt 0

The in-form Bury Foxes recorded a resounding victory during Sunday’s top-of-the-table clash against Harwich & Dovercourt.

In the reverse fixture on the opening day of the season Harwich had seen off the Foxes 24-7 — the only defeat the Bury side had suffered so far this campaign.

And not only did they gain revenge for that loss, they also leapfrogged their opponents into top spot, opening up a three-point lead in the process.

The match started at a ferocious pace with Harwich enjoying some early possession and settling into their game plan.

Despite their possession, they did not enjoy much field position or gain line success thanks to the heavily organised and determined Foxes defence.

A turnover allowed the Foxes to get into their stride, and it did not take long for them to unleash their pace and attacking skill.

After some slick hands to move the ball wide Lucy Kerr went motoring through a gap and accelerated hard to finish under the posts to start the scoreboard ticking.

Harwich showed their quality and continued to play with hard runners and aggression around the breakdown area and it was not long before they had an attacking line out ten meters out from the Foxes try line.

After scoring early and against the run of play, the Foxes needed to hold out.

The line out was cleanly taken by Harwich who set up a driving maul, however the Foxes piled in with excellent body positions and stopped it in its tracks.

Number 8 Emily-Jane Stearn then stripped the ball clean from the arms of an attacker before offloading to scrum-half Georgie Palmer, who skipped past two defenders before running some 70 meters to make the score 14-0.

Confidence was now flowing for the Foxes who ran in tries at regular intervals.

Palmer claimed another after running from long distance, while Emily Jane Stearn also dotted down for a 26-0 half-time lead.

Sinead Collins and Stearn added further tries after the restart to give more gloss to what had been an impressive all-round display by the Foxes.

The team will now switch their attention to the RFU Intermediate Cup on Sunday when they travel to higher-league Old Leamingtonians in the quarter-finals.