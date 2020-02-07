Needham Market Women made it three league wins on the bounce in Division One North of the Eastern Region Football League with a vital 4-2 victory away at Newmarket Town.

They dominated the first half and went into a commanding 3-0 lead at the break thanks to braces from dynamic strike duo Annie Northwood and Lois Balfour.

But Needham were punished by sloppy play from Amber Leeks to gift Chloe Slater an open goal before Northwood added a sumptuous second to seemingly make the game more comfortable.

Football:ERWFL..Newmarket Town Vs Needham Market Womens ..Needham women celebrate their second goal of the game ..Photographer Ben Pooley. (28269683)

Although Newmarket pulled another back thanks to Lauren Deller, Needham saw out a nervy end to see them return nine points from the last nine on offer.

It moves them up to third in the standings with two games in hand over the teams above them.

Manager Freya Louis said: “Although we could have avoided the two goals conceded, the team walked away with another vital three points and got the job done. We knew it was always going to be a tough game against Newmarket, who have shown to be strong contenders in our league having only just scraped a win against them previously.

Football:ERWFL..Newmarket Town Vs Needham Market Womens ..Lois Balfour opens the scoring for the marketwomen ..Photographer Ben Pooley. (28269679)

“Beating them at their home ground was the cherry on the top. Got to hand it to their goalkeeper who made some crucial saves to keep them in the game, I think without her, we may have been able to put away more.

“Our third consecutive league win gives me confidence that we can continue to push up the table. It’s still only our second season together, I’m immensely proud of our success, but the hard work isn’t over.”

Meanwhile in the Suffolk league, the reserve side’s game at Holland was postponed due to a waterlogged pitch and with no first team game on Sunday, the reserves will be taking centre stage away at the University of Suffolk.

* In the S-Tech Women's Championship, second-placed Mildenhall Town Ladies will return to action on Sunday after having last weekend off with a home encounter against Burwell Tigers Ladies (2pm).

Football:ERWFL. .Newmarket Town Vs Needham Market Womens ..Needhams Amber Sparkes whips the ball into the box..Photographer Ben Pooley. (28269681)

