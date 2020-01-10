Lois Balfour collected a four-goal haul as she helped Needham Market Women to the best possible start to 2020 in the Eastern Region Women’s Division One North, with a 6-1 thumping at home to Suffolk rivals East Bergholt.

Balfour scored a first half hat-trick, alongside a brace by Amber Sparkes, as the home team went into the break 5-1 ahead.

Bergholt had scored thanks to Megan Partridge, before Balfour added the only goal of the second half to round off the scoring.

Football: ..Needham Womens Vs AFC Sudbury Ladies..Needhams Striker Lois Balfour holds of sudbury defender ..Photographer Ben Pooley. (26260542)

Manager Freya Louis said: “Coming up against our local rivals was always going to be a tough match, but we knew we needed three points to keep ourselves in with a chance in the league. Our last few saw us throwing away valuable points and we knew we couldn’t afford to lose against Bergholt.

“From the get go, we were clinical, strong and showcased a true team performance. All of our players stepped up and dominated the match in all areas.

“The girls showed consistent determination throughout the 90 minutes and it paid off, although being up 5-1 at half time, they didn’t sit back as Bergholt are the sort of team to strive for a comeback, which we denied.

“I think the management team will join me in saying this is the best performance our first team have displayed all season. We now need to concentrate on those positives, develop, and continue to push to the best throughout 2020.”

Needham have played just six league fixtures so far this season, less than all but one other team in the league; they lie sixth (of eight) but could quickly climb the standings with points from those games in hand.

But their league campaign will need to once more wait this Sunday, with the squad set to host higher-league Wroxham (Premier Division) in the first round of the league cup (1.30pm).

Wroxham lie fourth in the division above Needham, who are in their inaugural season in the ERWFL.

Head coach Warren Lewis-Claxton added: "I thought throughout the game we showed willingness and determination to want to win this game.

"In all areas of the pitch, I felt we were the stronger side.

"We took dominance of possession and were clinical in front of goal. I don't think anyone went into this game thinking the scoreline would be as it was against Bergholt, so every single player can hold their head high with the performance they put in.

"We now have to take the momentum of this game into our coming weeks and build from it."

Match report

Needham made a strong start to the game and were ahead inside five minutes as hesitancy in the visitor’s defence allowed Balfour time to deliciously chip the stranded keeper from 30 yards for the lead at Bloomfields.

Sparkes had already hit the post before she picked up the ball on the halfway line and slalomed her way through numerous challenges to score a wonderful solo effort for the side's 2-0 lead.

Three minutes later and Sparkes scored again with a chip from a similar distance to Balfour; her strike perfectly finding the gap between the goalkeeper and the post.

Balfour added her second – and Needham's fourth – thanks to wonderful link up play with fellow forward Lina Nagib, whose perfect weighted ball allowed her strike partner to finish with great composure.

The visitors pulled one back from a Partridge free kick but Balfour was to have the final word on the half as she completed her hat-trick with a powerful finish to end a brilliant half of football from the hosts.

The second half was all Needham with Balfour adding her fourth, which was to be the final goal of the game, as the home side celebrated a fully merited 6-1 victory.

