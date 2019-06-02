Needham Market's fellow Evo-Stik League South Premier Division Central rivals Leiston have won the race to sign their 2018/19 goalkeeper Jake Jessup.

It means the 6ft 6in glovesman, who was told he was surplus to requirements at Bloomfields ahead of Marcus Garnham signing from Leiston, is set to fill the number one shirt of his replacement. And he will therefore be set to face his former club when the new season gets under way from August.

Jessup, who signed from Chelmsford City last summer, was an ever present for Needham as they finished their debut campaign in the newly-formed division of the Southern League in 11th place, to finish as Suffolk's highest-placed non-league club.

FOOTBALL - Needham Market v Coalville Town..Pictured: Jake Jessup...PICTURE: Mecha Morton... (11601353)

Leiston, who saw manager Glenn Driver depart during the campaign with Stuart Boardley stepping up in his first number one managerial role, avoided relegation by finishing 19th.

Meanwhile, Jessup is set to work alongside former Needham Market's top academy coach Steve Foley, who the club have announced as re-joining them as their head of coach development. He had stepped down from his role at Bloomfields due to illnes, with Colchester United's coach Kevin Horlock taking over until the end of the season.