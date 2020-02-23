For the second time in four years, some ex-England internationals will grace Bury St Edmunds Cricket Club’s Victory Ground this summer.

Following months of discussions, it has been agreed that the PCA England Masters will send a team to take on a Bury side on Friday, August 21.

As well as marking 100 years of cricket at their home ground, the match will act as a fundraiser for new outside practice facilities – which are estimated to cost £60,000.

Bury St Edmunds CC v PCA England Masters..Picture Mark Westley. (29637189)

Bury chairman Paul Whittaker said: “The club need to raise funds to complete this for the 2021 season. We entertained the PCA before and everyone had a great day.

“That event was conceived, planned and executed in just a few weeks so to have six months notice this time means the club can be more prepared and hopefully attract a bigger crowd.

“Another reason to celebrate this news is that 2020 is the centenary of the Victory Ground, which has always been the home of community sport in the town and. It is fitting the club should mark that occasion in this way.”

Bury St Edmunds CC v PCA England Masters.Chris Silverwood and Simon Jones.Picture Mark Westley. (29637384)

When the PCA England Masters visited in 2016, their line-up included the likes of now England head coach Chris Silverwood, former fast bowler Simon Jones and ex-batsman Mark Ramprakash.

The PCA also fielded a team at Woolpit Cricket Club last summer when former England internationals Alex Tudor, Jonathan Trott, Ravi Bopara and Matt Hoggard all featured.

