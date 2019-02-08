Needham Market boss Richard Wilkins has boosted his Evo-Stik League South Premier Division Central play-off chasing squad with the signing of experienced defender Russell Short from St Neots Town.

Short is well known to Wilkins, with the pair having previously worked together at neighbouring Bury Town.

Wilkins told the club's website: "Shorty is a quality player and one who I enjoyed working with during our time at Bury Town. When I knew about him leaving St Neots Town he was someone who I did not think twice about signing.

"Shorty will provide excellent quality to our squad and he can play anywhere in midfield or defence without any fuss."

The Marketmen, who host Halesowen Town tomorrow (3pm), have also announced that former academy scholar Conor McLaughlin has signed a contract with the club, while Regan Pelling has also returned following time away with Leiston and Whitton United.