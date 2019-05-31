Former Bury St Edmunds Rugby Club player Ehren Painter has been selected to start for England against Barbarians at Twickenham Stadium on Sunday.

Painter, who has featured on 18 occasions for Northampton Saints, spent time with the Wolfpack on a dual registration basis during the 2016/17 season.

And he has continued to rise through the ranks from there, with England XV head coach Jim Mallinder now opting to include him in the starting line-up for the Quilter Cup, which will be shown live on Sky Sports (3.30pm).

Ehren Painter spent time at Bury in 2016/17.

Teimana Harrison (Northampton Saints) is the only full England international to start the match and will play at number 8 with Ben Curry (Sale Sharks) and Alex Dombrandt (Harlequins) alongside him in the back row. Harrison has five caps to his name with his last England Test coming in 2016 against Australia.

Tommy Taylor (Wasps) and Paul Hill (Northampton Saints) are the only other two players in the 23-man squad to have been capped for England and are named as finishers.

Painter, meanwhile, is set to feature in the front row alongside Ross Harrison (Sale Sharks) and Tom Dunn (Bath Rugby).

England XV: 15 Simon Hammersley (Newcastle Falcons), 14 Piers O’Conor (Bristol Bears), 13 Joe Marchant (Harlequins), 12 Johnny Williams (Newcastle Falcons), 11 Josh Bassett (Wasps), 10 Marcus Smith (Harlequins), 9 Alex Mitchell (Northampton Saints); 1 Ross Harrison (Sale Sharks), 2 Tom Dunn (Bath Rugby), 3 Ehren Painter (Northampton Saints), 4 Elliott Stooke (Bath Rugby), 5 Josh Beaumont (Sale Sharks), 6 Alex Dombrandt (Harlequins) , 7 Ben Curry (Sale Sharks), 8 Teimana Harrison (Northampton Saints, 5 caps)