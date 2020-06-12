Former Bury Town loanee Tommy Hughes will sign his first professional contract with Ipswich Town at the start of next month.

The attacker, who turned out for Bury on five occasions during the 2018/19 season, will put pen to paper on a one-year deal which has the option of a further 12 months.

Hughes has made three senior appearances for the Tractor Boys, with his senior debut having come in the 4-0 win over Gillingham in the EFL Trophy last October.

FOOTBALL - Bury Town v Aveley..Pictured: Tommy Hughes ....PICTURE: Mecha Morton... .. (36520073)

The 19-year-old's last outing in a Bury shirt came during the 2018 Boxing Day victory at Soham Town Rangers.

