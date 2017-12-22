Time to get into the spirit and back big Mick’s efforts

I pressed ‘send’ with a heavy heart last week.

With Christmas approaching, my festive cheer was virtually at zero as I spent 300 words discussing Marcus Evans, Mick McCarthy and Ipswich Town’s debt.

But as it is Christmas — a time when we are surely all in debt — I am starting to get into the spirit.

I have been a #MickOut for quite a while — I even wanted Ian Holloway or Harry Redknapp to get the job over him back at the start. I was wrong then, and I am starting to wonder if I am wrong now. I was discussing my concerns with a mate this week.

I admitted that over the last couple of seasons, the ‘R’ word and a little bit of League 1 football might have been preferable to the turgid fare served up at Portman Road. And that maybe a club and a manager have a shelf life when you simply get fed up of each other.

I wonder if McCarthy has reached that point. But I’m not so sure how I feel. It goes back to that debt and a reliance on a reclusive owner. But could anyone do better than big Mick right now?

The crowds might be staying away, but during this time of year and at those prices, it’s understandable.

What the stayaways are missing is some real entertainment and a team to be proud of once again.

Ipswich are making a mockery of transfer budgets and possession stats to sit on the coattails of the top six ahead of this weekend’s trip to league leaders Wolves.

Do I expect Town to get anything from the match? Sadly not, even as we enter a period of festivities and magic. But a home match against QPR on Boxing Day is infinitely more winnable with Derby then visiting Suffolk to see 2017 out.

Six points from those three games will keep us in the play-off hunt as Auld Lang Syne is sung. Maybe this writer is for turning.

May I wish you all a very Merry Christmas.