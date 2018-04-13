Suffolk FA release dates of all their county cup finals

Suffolk FA have now confirmed the dates and venues for all of this season’s county cup finals, including Bury Town’s trip to Portman Road next month.

The Blues are set to take on Leiston, who have a number of ex-Bury players in their ranks, such as goalkeeper Marcus Garnham, Tom Bullard, Seb Dunbar and Darren Mills, the latter of whom is ineligible to face them, in the Omni Freight Services Suffolk Premier Cup Final. The date has now been confirmed as Wednesday, May 9 (7.30pm) at Ipswich Town’s ground.

Before that, Bardwell Sport vie for the Suffolk Sunday Trophy at AFC Sudbury next Sunday (12.30pm).

Stowmarket Town Reserves will defend their Days Sports Suffolk Senior Reserve Cup title at Needham Market FC on Wednesday, May 2 (7.30pm).

On Bank Holiday Monday (May 7), Bury Town would face AFC Sudbury in the Suffolk Boys’ Under-18 Midweek Cup Final, should they overcome Leiston in their weather-delayed semi-final at Colchester United FC. This venue is subject to The U’s not being in the Sky Bet League Two play-offs.

On Sunday, May 13, Walsham-le-Willows, Needham Market and Bury Town all have sides involved in the Crow Imperial Youth Cup Finals Day at Whitton United FC.

In the Under-16 Boys’ Cup Final Needham Market go up against Walsham-le-Willows, while in the Under-14 Boys’ Cup Walsham-le-Willows take on AFC Sudbury.

The Under-13 Boys’ Cup Final will see Bury Town take on local rivals AFC Sudbury.

The busy month of Suffolk FA finals concludes on Sunday, May 20 at Whitton United FC with the Under-13s Girls’ Cup Final between Beccles Town and Ipswich Valley Rangers that will also run alongside local teams to the area competing in the KBB Grassroots Festival.

Meanwhile, Wednesday evening saw the participants in this year’s CNet Training Suffolk Senior Cup Final revealed as three second-half goals saw Woodbridge Town come from behind to knock-out holders Achilles and book their Portman Road tie with Bungay Town on Friday, May 11 (7.30pm).

After Brandon Town lost in the Suffolk Junior Cup semi-final on Saturday (see page 126) there will be a first time name on the trophy this year as Trimley Red Devils play AFC Kesgrave on May 10 (7.30pm).