Saturday's local football round-up

A debutant made a big impression on his first Bury Town appearance, a Stowmarket Town striker took two steps closer to breaking a goalscoring record and Newmarket Town pulled off a shock win on a snowy afternoon of football.

The first 45 minutes of Bury’s Bostik League North Division home clash with Canvey Island was goal-less, but within two minutes of the restart the deadlock was broken by Jack Lankaster.

HIGH SCORING LOSS. Action from Debenham's defeat at Norwich CBS. Picture: Al Pulford

It was an instant impact from the young attacker, who along with Brett McGavin, is believed to have joined the Blues on loan from Ipswich Town.

Tevan Allen made it 2-0 in front of a crowd of 251 at Ram Meadow, before Mitchell Gilbey set up a nervy finish with an 82nd-minute goal for Canvey.

Bury held out, though, to end a three-game run without a victory to retain 11th spot in the league.



Soham Town Rangers, meanwhile, are up to 15th after they won 2-0 on the road at play-off hunting Barking.

SNOWY SCENES: Phil Kelly on the attack for AFC Sudbury. Picture: Mark Bullimore

Experienced defender Lee Chaffey put the Greens in front after 14 minutes and a second-half own goal from Tiob Adeyemi sealed the three points.

The result continued a decent run of form for Robbie Mason’s men, who have lost just two of their last nine league outings.

However, it was not to be for AFC Sudbury as they slipped to a 2-0 defeat at home to Potters Bar Town.

The 12th-placed Yellows have now lost their last three matches without scoring, though those have been against the sides in second, third and fifth.

ON TARGET: Ace Howell got on the score sheet for Stowmarket. Picture: Mecha Morton

In the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division Stowmarket’s Josh Mayhew continued his fine campaign by scoring twice in the 4-0 win over Brantham Athletic at Greens Meadow.

That has taken the centre-forward’s goal tally for the season to 47, leaving him four short of setting a new record for goals scored in a single Thurlow Nunn League top flight term.

Remi Garrett and Ace Howell also got in on the act for a Stow side that move up to third and six points adrift of second-placed Coggeshall Town.

Perhaps the result of the day came at the Goldstar Ground, where an out-of-form Newmarket travelled to face league-leading Felixstowe & Walton United.

WING PLAY: Ryan Horne starts an attack for AFC Sudbury against Potters Bar. Picture: Mark Bullimore

The travelling Jockeys had won none of their last five but they came from behind to win 2-1 on the coast thanks to a Shaun Avis double.

It was just the third time Felixstowe have been beaten on their own patch this season and has moved Newmarket up to ninth.

Elsewhere, Walsham-le-Willows (18th) returned to action for the first time since February 24 and dished out a hammering with a 5-0 home win over FC Clacton.



Haverhill Rovers (16th) lost 4-1 away at Gorleston, while on Friday evening two goals from Max Melanson secured Thetford Town (13th) a 2-1 win over Ely City (12th).

Earlier in the day Melanson signed dual registration terms with Bostik League Premier Division outfit Lowestoft Town.

In the First Division Debenham LC have dropped down to eighth after being beaten 5-3 by the side that has leapfrogged them — Norwich CBS.

GETTING CLOSER: Josh Mayhew bagged a brace for Stowmarket in his pursuit of a goalscoring record. Picture: Mecha Morton

It halted a good sequence of results for Leon Moore’s team, who went into the away clash having won their last three league games, scoring nine goals and conceding none.

There was also plenty of goals in AFC Sudbury Reserves’ trip to Swaffham Town, but unfortunately for the visitors all of them went the way of the hosts, who ran out 7-0 victors.

Sudbury’s second string — 6-1 winners last time out — are ninth in the standings.

And second-from-bottom Team Bury were beaten 3-1 at Wisbech St Mary despite holding the lead at half-time courtesy of captain Sam Last’s goal.

A number of teams in the area saw their matches postponed because of the wintry weather, details of which can be found here.

* For reaction to this weekend’s action and previews to upcoming matches, see this week’s print editions.

POSSESSION BATTLE: AFC Sudbury's Mekhi McKenzie is tightly marked by a Potters Bar defender. Picture: Mark Bullimore