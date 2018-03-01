Norwich City take Mildenhall midfielder on trial

Mildenhall Town midfielder Aaron Smith has been handed a trial by Norwich City.

Smith, 16, joined Mildenhall last year and he has gone on to make five Bostik League North Division appearances this term.

His progress has now captured the attention of the Championship outfit, with Smith having played for their Under-18 and Under-23 sides over the last week.

Mildenhall boss Dean Greygoose said: “Aaron is a great lad who is technically gifted and has a great temperament.

“He has worked hard since joining us and is always looking to get better.

“He did not look out of place from the first training session he had with us.

“His progress has been brilliant in what is a very physical league.

“He really deserves this chance and we wish him all the best.”

In further club news. Greygoose confirmed goalkeeper Jake Hallett’s loan stint at Mildenhall from Norwich has been extended by a further month.