Norwich City fan Ed Seaman’s column: Wide men respond positively

On an afternoon where heat was in short supply, three goals and three points against Reading certainly helped to warm the mood.

While City — with four at the back — looked vulnerable against a side void of confidence, coming out on top of a five-goal ‘thriller’ made a pleasant change to the goalless bores of recent weeks.

Among the positives was the performances of City’s wide men, in particular Josh Murphy, who marked his 100th senior City appearance by delivering a timely reminder of the ability he possesses.

Josh has come in for criticism this season but playing out wide certainly suits him more than lining-up as a second striker.

As a product of our youth ranks, I am willing Josh to develop into the player he could be, and hopefully he will continue to kick on and end the season on a high.

Another player who impressed against Reading is Mario Vrancic — again someone who has had his share of criticism this term.

Mario’s ability on the ball has never been in doubt but it took time for him to adjust to the speed and vigour of the Championship.

In the last few months he seems to be getting there and, against the Royals, Mario was able to dictate the play from a deeper position — with the bonus of registering his first league goal for the club.

While the international break means no domestic football, it still remains a busy time for a number of City’s players.

One of those is Jamal Lewis, who has received his first call-up to the Northern Ireland senior squad.

Jamal’s development has been nothing short of incredible over the last 12 months — especially considering the injury he picked up in pre-season — and hopefully he gives a good account of himself on the international stage.

He certainly deserves it.