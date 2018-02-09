Norwich City fan Ed Seaman’s column: Tyrbull has become integral

It was somewhat fitting that Tom Trybull marked his new Norwich City contract with the winner against Middlesbrough last weekend.

With our visitors already down to 10-men, Trybull’s 44th minute strike was as timely as it was exquisite – setting the Canaries up for probably the most comfortable three points of the season.

The 24-year-old midfielder has become somewhat of a cult hero since his arrival last summer and has established himself as an integral part of Daniel Farke’s team.

As his all-too-catchy song says, Trybull’s use of the ball is of high quality - an 88 per cent pass success against Boro evidence of that.

Looking at the bigger picture, Trybull is a prime example that you don’t necessarily need to spend money to sign a quality player.

Of course, it helps (see Wolves) but a good scouting network can still go a long way – and it may need to do so at Carrow Road with this being our last season of parachute payments and promotion looking unlikely.

Another example is Christoph Zimmermann, deservedly named the club’s player of the month for January after a string of impressive performances.

His development over the last six months has been remarkable, and with five clean sheets from the last seven league games, City are certainly reaping the benefits.

Zimmermann and his defensive colleagues are going to have to be at their best as City head to high-flying Derby County tomorrow – a game that will see Farke’s men come up against Cameron Jerome just weeks after his departure.

Derby are a team with real quality – and I include Jerome in that – but City are in good form and have nothing to fear.

Another positive result would put a spring in the step heading into next weekend’s East Anglian derby.