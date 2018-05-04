Norwich City fan Ed Seaman’s column: Perfect farewell from Wes

It should come as no surprise that the footballing gods were on the side of a player as gifted as Wes Hoolahan last Saturday, when he bid an emotional — yet perfect — farewell to Norwich City.

Wearing the captain’s armband on his 352nd and final appearance for the club, the unassuming Irishman was always going to be centre of attention as the Carrow Road crowd prayed for a goodbye fitting of the 10 years that had preceded it.

And while the guard of honour and South Stand mosaic were both touching tributes, it was events on the pitch that will live long in the memory.

Of course there was more than a hint of fortune about the goal — the ball deflecting off the defender and hitting both posts before finding its way into the net — but if anyone deserved a bit of luck it was our Wes.

An assist was to follow, ensuring City took home all three points, before the time came for Wes to make his exit.

The tears as he left the pitch told the story of a man who loves this football club as much as this football club loves him.

In the modern game I think it will be a long time before we see another player achieve Wes-like status at Carrow Road.

One player who won’t be leaving Norwich this summer is Alex Tettey, who on Wednesday put pen to paper on a new two-year contract.

Ahead of another summer of expected change, retaining the services of the experienced midfielder is a great move for the club both on and off the field — with this season arguably having been one of his best in a City shirt.

After the testimonial-like feel of last Saturday, it would be easy to forget City have one final fixture — a trip to Sheffield Wednesday on Sunday. (12.30pm).

A win would guarantee 12th place and ensure City finish above Ipswich Town yet again.

Let’s go out on a high.