Norwich City fan Ed Seaman’s column: More woes in front of goal

Where recent draws have felt as good as victories, last weekend’s stalemate against Bolton was another Carrow Road disappointment.

For once it wasn’t the lack of chances created that cost City, with Daniel Farke’s men spurning a host of good opportunities.

Perhaps the best of those fell to Moritz Leitner, who shot wide with Josh Murphy better placed.

Leitner’s frustration was clear for all to see — taking his anger out on the goal frame — but the miss shouldn’t take away from what has been an impressive first month in yellow and green for the German.

Perhaps slightly fortunate to benefit from the injury suffered by Tom Trybull, Leitner has already shown enough quality to suggest his is capable of playing at a much higher level than the Championship.

Calm and composed on the ball, Leitner is able to dictate play from deep, linking well with the ever-influential James Maddison.

In the offensive areas of the pitch he also possesses the vision and ability to thread the ball through the eye of the needle.

The one thing hanging over Leitner on his arrival was his attitude, but I have been nothing but impressed with the way he conducts himself on the field — in particular his workrate and desire to win.

Whatever the future may hold for Leitner, there is no doubt his name will appear on the team sheet for City’s visit to Barnsley tomorrow.

It’s never easy taking on a team fighting for their lives towards the bottom of the table, but City will go into the game full of confidence, with a good away record to back that up.

Assuming Timm Klose is back to full fitness, I’d expect City to return to five at the back — a formula that has worked so well on our travels.

Let’s hope that continues at Oakwell tomorrow.