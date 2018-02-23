Norwich City fan Ed Seaman’s column: Late shows are no fluke

One of the best things about this Norwich City side is that they just don’t know when they are beaten.

Two dramatic late goals in the last week have not exactly been good for the heart rate – but are testament to the desire, resilience and never-say-die attitude of this ever-improving squad.

It seems strange to say this about a mid-table side, but with those attributes Daniel Farke and his plucky flock of Canaries are only heading in one direction – and that’s up.

There’s only one place to start – Sunday’s East Anglian derby.

Now I cannot be the only person inside Carrow Road who thought City’s long unbeaten run against Ipswich was coming to an end when Luke Chambers headed in with minutes remaining.

It would have been easy for City to give it up, but Farke’s boys hung on in there and we were rewarded with a deserved equaliser, as Timm Klose rose to meet Grant Hanley’s cross – sparking wild celebrations.

I make that 3,233 days – or 8 years, 10 months, 5 days – since we last tasted defeat in the derby.

It was a similar situation on Wednesday night, as Farke’s men found themselves a goal down at run-away leaders Wolves with barely seconds remaining.

At this point, City had already done well to get themselves back in the game, having been 2-0 down after 25 minutes – and impressed with a dominating second half performance.

But credit Nelson Oliveira, who despite recent struggles, had the audacity to put the ball in the back of the net from 30-yards out.

The challenge for Nelson is to use the goal as a catalyst for the start of a purple patch.

With a run of reasonable fixtures, starting with the visit of Bolton tomorrow, the challenge for City is to start putting performances together for 90 minutes.