Norwich City fan Ed Seaman’s column: Lack of mid-game changes is worrying

For even the most optimistic Norwich fan, it would be a thankless task to find any positives from Monday’s mauling at Loftus Road.

Without beating around the bush, City were absolutely awful, perhaps even on a par with that fateful afternoon at Millwall back in August.

Void of any attacking ideas, vulnerable at the back, it does beg the question: Have we made any real progress since then?

Most City fans accept that this season has been one of transition and on occasions, such as the first 65 minutes against a very good Fulham side on Friday, we have shown that we aren’t a million miles from being competitive.

But without goals, you are never going to be successful and after 40 games Daniel Farke is yet to solve that puzzle.

I wrote last week how Farke will use these final weeks of the season to start putting together his plans for August but he himself must continue to learn.

One thing that really bugged me at QPR — and has done of a few occasions this season — is his inability to change things mid game, in effect there’s no Plan B.

While James Husband had a stinker, a direct swap at left-back is hardly going to help overturn a 3-1 deficit.

But as an optimist, I will end on a positive note by congratulating James Maddison on his inclusion in the Team of the Year – and for being nominated for Young Player of the Year.

No-one needs me to tell them what a fantastic season the young man has had, and in truth it doesn’t bare thinking where we would be without his goals and assists.

Wherever Maddison ends up next season, it has been a pleasure to see him flourish in a City shirt.

Let’s hope the 21-year-old can spearhead a fightback against Aston Villa tomorrow.