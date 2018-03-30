Norwich City fan Ed Seaman’s column: Crucial summer ahead

While Norwich City are destined for a mid-table finish, there is still plenty to play for as this season heads down the home straight.

Beyond the small matter of leapfrogging Ipswich, Daniel Farke will want to end his debut season on a high to provide a lift heading into a crucial summer.

Having said that, I’m sure one eye will already be on the 2018/19 season, with the final eight games starting to shape Farke’s plans.

For a start, there are a number of fringe players playing for their City futures, including Marley Watkins and James Husband.

Both have struggled to make an impact this season and will need to use any remaining game time to put their cases forward.

Husband impressed against Barnsley recently but with Jamal Lewis making the left-back spot his own, it’s hard to see a scenario where both he and Marco Stiepermann remain at the club.

I’m sure there is also the temptation to blood a few youngsters.

Much has been made about the importance of the club’s academy recently — including the successful £5m bond to develop new facilities.

While many of City’s youngsters are currently out on loan, the likes of Tristan Abrahams will be hoping to show he has what it takes to make the step up.

Finally, there’s the curious case of Marcus Edwards and whether he can do enough to convince Farke he can fill the void likely to be left by James Maddison and Wes Hoolahan — and earn a move back to City in the summer.

Clearly a young man with bags of ability, Edwards will need to show he has the professionalism and commitment to go with it. With two games coming up over the Easter weekend, he may just get his first chance to do that.