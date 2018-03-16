Norwich City fan Ed Seaman’s column: Compromise needed over Tettey

After six years of fantastic service, it would be a crying shame if Alex Tettey’s Norwich City career was prematurely ended at Barnsley on Tuesday night.

Tettey was stretchered off following a nasty collision with team-mate James Husband as City fought back to secure a point at Oakwell.

The 31-year-old is out of contract this summer and while nothing has been decided, his Premier League wages mean there is a strong possibility his future will lie away from Carrow Road.

I hope that Tettey and the club can reach some form of compromise as for me the Norwegian has been key for Daniel Farke both on and off the pitch this season.

We all know what he offers defensively but his passing game has improved over the last six months — testament to the work Farke has put in on the training ground.

While far from ideal, the current injury crisis has given a number of fringe players the opportunity to fight for their City careers.

One of those players is left-back Husband, largely exiled since the breakthrough of Jamal Lewis.

However, one player that has nothing to prove is James Maddison, and it would be wrong not to talk about his first-half hat-trick at Hull last weekend.

Ultimately the match ended in defeat for City — I’m still trying to fathom why the referee awarded Hull’s second penalty — but once again the 21-year-old ran riot.

City entertain Reading tomorrow looking to end a run of seven games without a win.

If there was ever a stat to sum up this season, it’s the fact City have only scored five goals in front of the Barclay in the league. Last term, City found the net six times in one half against the Royals while attacking that end.

For me, it’s time Farke turned back to Wes Hoolahan. His magic is exactly what City need, especially after impressing off the bench in recent weeks.