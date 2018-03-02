Youngsters end long wait for a league victory

After months of waiting Team Bury ended their long search for a victory in the Thurlow Nunn League First Division on Saturday.

Second-half goals from Robbie Hunter and Jay Proctor earned the 2-0 victory at Diss Town and in the process handed the Bury youngsters a first win since September 23.

AWAY LOSS: Thetford's Matt Morton battles for the ball at Borough

The Blues had also not previously won under Sam Crook’s management.

• Team Bury’s win lifted them off the foot of the table and above Needham Market Reserves, who were without a game last weekend and saw their clash with Diss Town on Tuesday postponed.

• In the Premier Division, Walsham-le-Willows recorded a 1-0 victory over Newmarket Town at Summer Road.

Walsham boss Paul Smith handed debuts to recent signings George Bugg and Niall McPhillips, but it was Ryan Clark that was the match winner.

It means Clark has scored all of Walsham’s last six goals, having hit five in the victory at Wivenhoe Town.

On a sour note, Jordan Southgate is facing a suspension after he was red carded for the hosts.

• Thetford Town’s recent good run was ended at Haverhill Borough, who won by the odd goal in five at The New Croft 3G.

Andrew Wood cancelled out Borough’s opener before the hosts scored two quickfire goals.

Michael Campbell reduced the arrears late on but it proved to be only a consolation effort.

• Thetford-raised Ian Henderson was part of the Rochdale side that was beaten 6-1 by Premier League outfit Tottenham Hotspur at Wembley in a fifth-round FA Cup reply on Wednesday evening.

Henderson, who played for Thetford at youth level, scored in the original tie that ended 2-2.

• There will be no Thurlow Nunn League matches this weekend after officials called for all fixtures to be postponed following the recent snow and sub-zero temperatures.