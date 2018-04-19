Young goalkeeper Collins in line for debut in derby

Teenage goalkeeper Luca Collins is set to make his AFC Sudbury first-team debut in tonight’s A134 West Suffolk derby at Bury Town (7.45pm).

Regular first-team stopper Paul Walker had to pull out through injury in the warm-up before Saturday’s home game with Ware, with academy centre-half Milo Grimes donning the gloves in a 3-1 loss.

Walker had an x-ray on his ankle following the game which revealed he has not broken it, but it is set to keep him sidelined for the next two of AFC’s remaining three matches.

But the good news for Yellows fans is that highly-rated academy ‘keeper Collins, who is still on trial with Colchester United, has recovered from his groin injury in time to finally get his chance to impress in the first-team.

Manager Mark Morsley said: “Luca Collins is a good goalkeeper and a good lad.

“He still trains with Hunty (Paul Hunt, goalkeeping coach) and Walks every now and then and I have absolutely no qualms whatsoever about putting him in.

“He has had quite a few games with Colchester’s under-18s and under-23s and done well there.

“At the end of the day I would never had brought in Jake Jessup (to cover Walker’s last injury) if he was in the country at the time and it was just down to circumstances.”

Morsley’s side (13th) slipped from three to six points off rivals Bury (10th) in the Bostik League North Division table following their weekend loss, which the manager felt was impacted by having to have a makeshift goalkeeper.

“I am not one for making excuses, and fair play to the lad for having the bravery to put himself forward, but it did play a huge part in the game,” he said.

Ware, who were looking to put their relegation worries to rest, were spurred on by the influence of former AFC man Dave Cowley, whose free-kick led to Louis Bowen putting the visitors ahead in the 24th minute.

Loan signing Callum Harrison scored a good individual goal to level the scores shortly before the break, but Damien Green (68’) and Josh Oyibo (89’) struck after the break, the latter via a fumble by Grimes from a long-range effort, to seal a comfortable victory for Ware.

Asked if finishing above rivals Bury was now AFC’s main target, Morsley said: “I think it is something the supporters would like, but at the end of the day if I was going hell for leather to get above Bury in the league this season, my approach would have been very different.”

He added more youngsters will be getting a chance to shine, both in tonight’s derby and in Saturday’s game at bottom side Norwich United (3pm).

Morsley added: “Bury have had a great season and have done well.

“They are a more experienced, stronger side than us.

“For me it will be a chance to see how a few younger players react to playing under pressure in the cauldron of a local derby.”