Wood’s treble sees Gym United through to country’s last four

Gym United are one game away from the Sunday FA Cup final after striker Andrew Wood fired in a hat-trick in a 3-1 victory in Bristol on Sunday.

The Bury & District Sunday League Division One leaders won the game 3-1 against Lebeqs Tavern Courage FC at Bristol Manor Farm FC to put their name through to the prestigious competition’s semi-finals.

CELEBRATION TIME: Gym United players were congratualting Andrew Wood again on Sunday Picture: Mecha Morton

It means the Bury St Edmunds-based side have equalled the best ever run by a Suffolk team in the competition, with Capel Plough having previously also reached the last four.

Thetford Town striker Wood kept up his hot-streak in the competition to see his side through, having also scored a brace in each of the last two rounds.

It leaves fellow Thetford team-mate Matt Morton’s side one win away from booking their place in a final which is due to be contested at a Football League, possibly Premier League, venue.

The draw for the semi-finals is yet to be made.

