Wilkins not concerned as a fifth player rejoins Morsley

Needham Market fans should not be concerned about an exodus of players following former manager Mark Morsley to lower-league AFC Sudbury.

That is the message from Richard Wilkins after left-back Darryl Coakley, who made 233 appearances for the Marketmen, became the fifth player to move from Bloomfields to AFC since Morsley took over in October.

The former Cambridge United professional followed Joe Whight, Billy Holland, Max Booth and Will Crissell in switching to the Yellows.

But after bringing in former professionals Curtley Williams, Jeremiah Kamanzi, and more recently, loan full-backs or widemen Callum Sturgess (Colchester United) and Brendan Ocran (Billericay Town), Wilkins is confident there is nothing to be concerned about.

“The only person out of all of those players on contract was Max,” he said.

“With Billy Holland we had an opportunity when Mark went there to do a player swap with Adam Mills and I felt that was a good deal for us as we had more cover in the midfield area and Adam has done well for us.

“Joe was not a regular player in the team this season and we got a fee for Max and Will. It all depends how you look at it.

“The most important thing is we bring in players of a better calibre.

“I have been in contact with Colchester a few days ago and it seems the case we have longer than a month (loan).

“As a manager you have got to shake things up. You cannot keep using the same players as people get comfortable and lethargic as they know they will play.”

He added: “I didn’t want to lose Coaks as he has been a great player for Needham and he is a great person, but it was the right decision for him and we move on.”

On Saturday Needham gained their first win in seven with a 2-0 success at Enfield courtesy of Mills’ 12th-minute header and Dan Morphew’s 19th-minute penalty, which saw the goalkeeper sent off and an outfield player taking on the gloves.

“It is something to build on and a big three points for us. The players put in a good performance and it could have been four or 5-0,” said Wilkins, whose side moved to four points and four places (from three and three) from the relegation spot ahead of hosting Tonbridge Angels (11th) tomorrow (3pm).

Forward Jamie Griffiths (knee) should be back, while captain Gareth Heath (bereavement) is a doubt again.