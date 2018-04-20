White sees much to be positive about, despite current winless form

Despite two defeats and a draw in the last week, Thetford Town manager Danny White is upbeat about the way his team are playing in the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division.

After losing 3-0 to Hadleigh United, the Brecklanders suffered a 3-1 (Andrew Wood) reverse at Brantham Athletic on Saturday in a dress rehearsal for next month’s Thurlow Nunn League Challenge Cup final.

However, White was pleased with the display his men put in.

“For 70 minutes we were in control of the game,” he said.

“We had some very good attacking play, the referee dismissed a blatant penalty on Ben Anderson at 1-1 and they managed to get their noses in front.

“We pushed on and he gave them a very dubious penalty which was converted, making it 3-1.

“I am really disappointed with the result as we were the better side again.”

White was sent off during Wednesday’s trip to Fakenham — a game that ended 2-2 with Max Melanson and Robbie Priddle on target.

The Norfolk side (13th) — winless in their last five games — host Histon (6th) tomorrow (3pm).

• Stowmarket Town have eclipsed their best ever points tally (88) in the Thurlow Nunn League top flight courtesy of back-to-back wins.

Josh Mayhew set a new league record for goals scored during a single season in the 5-1 win triumph at Saffron Walden Town on Saturday, netting a hat-trick to take his tally for the term to 53.

Amar Lewis and Remi Garrett also scored, while an own goal from Alfie Carroll earned Rick Andrews’ men all three points at Haverhill Rovers on Tuesday.

Third-placed Stow were due to host bottom-placed Wivenhoe Town last night, with the reverse fixture to come next Thursday (7.45pm).

Sandwiched between that double header is a home clash against FC Clacton (19th) tomorrow (3pm).

• Walsham-le-Willows have been involved in a couple of high-scoring games in recent days, firstly going down 4-3 at Hadleigh United on Saturday, when George Bugg and Jack Brame both scored.

Bugg was back among the goals on Tuesday, scoring two in the 3-2 victory at Histon along with a strike from Sam Peters.

Walsham (17th) host Stanway Rovers (11th) tonight (7.45pm).

• In the First Division, second-from-bottom Team Bury, who lost 2-0 to Downham Town on Tuesday, were set to travel to Braintree Town Reserves last night.

They will host Wisbech St Mary on Monday and Little Oakley on Wednesday (both 7.45pm).

• Basement boys Needham Market Reserves drew 1-1 with Downham Town on Saturday (Matt Cobbold), before losing 2-0 at Whitton United on Monday — a result that promoted the hosts.

They travel to Halstead Town tomorrow (3pm) and face Norwich CBS at home on Tuesday (7.45pm).