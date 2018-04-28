White hoping to make most of unexpected opportunity

As he approaches his mid-30s, Danny White thought his chances of winning on the national stage were over.

The midfielder has been close on a number of occasions, particularly in the FA Vase.

He was part of the Wroxham side that lost 6-1 at Wembley to Whitley Bay in the 2010 final, while he twice reached the semi-finals with King’s Lynn Town and the last eight once as a Wisbech player.

However, Gym United’s historic run to this weekend’s FA Sunday Cup final against Hardwick Social Club at Bramall Lane has presented the Thetford Town player-manager with another unexpected opportunity.

And he hopes the experience he gained from those disappointments can help Gym to go one better than his previous clubs.

“This is a big opportunity for the lads — one they might not get again,” he said.

“I have been fortunate to play at Wembley, but I am realistic enough to know this sort of chance will not happen for me again.

“I have been close with Wroxham, Lynn and Wisbech, just not close enough.

“It is important the lads do not let the occasion get to him and with my experience hopefully I can help with that.

“It is also about making the right decisions on the day and maybe getting that little bit of luck.”

Gym’s opponents Hardwick — the Sunday Cup holders — could also learn a thing or two from White’s past experiences, given that some of their players are set to feature in this season’s FA Vase final for Stockton.

As far as White is concerned it is that fact, coupled with Gym’s impressive campaign to date, that should change people’s perception of Sunday football.

“The FA Vase is one of the biggest competitions in non-league football,” he added.

“When you consider how many teams enter it, getting to the final is really tough.

“The fact Hardwick will have players playing in it this year tells you everything about their quality.

“People have this idea that Sunday football is about pub teams and players turning up drunk — it’s the opposite.

“The side we beat in the semi-final (Mayfair) would be right up there in the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division.

“Can we win it? We have a great chance obviously, we just need to take our chances.

“Teams from London, Liverpool, Birmingham and other cities enter this competition so to have a Bury-based side reach the final is amazing.”