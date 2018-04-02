Walsham work completed in time for club to stay at Step 5

WalshamleWillows chairman Keith Mills has confirmed that the club no longer face the threat of demotion from the Thurlow Nunn League top flight, writes Hannah Dolman.

The Premier Division side were told they needed to rectify a number of health and safety concerns before a March 31 deadline or risk being forcibly removed from the league’s top division.

Officials had inspected the club’s Summer Road ground in November 2017, as part of the league’s rules to inspect all club facilities on a three-yearly rota, and raised the concerns.

The work, totalling £4,500, included creating a more exact boundary between the pitch and spectators as well as work on the car park.

They are requirements of category F of the FA’s ground grading system, which correspond to Step 5 of the national league system.

Mills said it had been completed and, following their 5-0 win over FC Clacton on March 17, had been officially approved by a league official.

He said: “We are done, we’ve completed the work and had it inspected.

“It has improved the look of the entrance to the club and the overall ground I think.

“It cost us money we hadn’t budgeted for and, as I said before, I felt we could have been given longer to raise the funds, but it’s done.

“We’re just a little village club and we’re playing at a high level for this, we are a club punching above our weight and so these things can have a big impact.

“We don’t have the finances of some of the other clubs at this level, so it’s really important I say how much we appreciate the help we received.

“We couldn’t have completed this work without the help and support of local businesses, community and volunteers.

“So now we can go back to focusing on the football and enjoying it.”

Walsham return to action on Saturday (3pm) as they host promotion-pushing Coggeshall Town.