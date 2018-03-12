VIDEO: Gym United boss on historic cup semi-final win

Gym United's player-manager Matt Morton spoke to sports editor Russell Claydon following their Suffolk FA Sunday Cup semi-final victory and picked out his man of the match.

Morton, who along with a number of the Bury St. Edmunds-based Gym team, also plays for Thetford Town in the Thurlow Nunn League on Saturdays, described the 2-1 victory over Liverpool outfit Mayfair FC at Solihull Moors FC as 'a dream come true'.

HEADS UP: Gym United player-manager Matt Morton heads clear under pressure late on in the 2-1 victory over Mayfair FC Picture: Garry Griffiths ThreeFiveThree Photography

Gym will now be bidding to become the first Suffolk side to ever lift the prestigious national trophy when the final takes place next month, believed to be penciled in for Sunday, April 29.

The venue is yet to be confirmed but is set to be at a professional stadium with last year's Sunday showpiece having taken place at Sheffield United's Bramall Lane.

Morton and his players will have to wait the outcome of the postponed semi-final between last year's finalists, New Salamis and Hardwick FC (holders) on March 25 to find out their opponents.

* For more reaction to the historic cup semi-final win, see Friday's Bury Free Press.