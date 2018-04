Have your say

This year's FA Sunday Cup final between Suffolk side Gym United and Teeside team Hardwick Social ended with extra time heartbreak as Gym United conceded two goals with minutes left.

And the Gym United goalkeeper Mcanally spoke to the Bury Free Press at the full time whistle, admitting his disappointment but also his pride in their incredible achievement.

SHOT STOPPER: Duncan Mcanally played well for Gym United but couldn't keep the clean sheet

Further reaction in this week's paper.