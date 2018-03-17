UPDATED: Snow disrupts weekend programme but which games are still on?

Around half of the football matches involving local Thurlow Nunn League and Bostik League sides have been announced as being off today as the snow continues to fall in some parts.

It was the wet weather which saw fixtures fall by the wayside last weekend, but the return of the icy weather and snow, dubbed the ‘little best from the east’ that has once again done the damage today.

Haverhill Borough’s Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division proverbial ‘relegation six-pointer’ was one of several to have been postponed early on, even though it was set to be played on the 3G pitch at The New Croft.

Cornard United’s home game with March Town in the First Division is also off, as is Mildenhall Town’s away game at Bostik League Division One North leaders AFC Hornchurch.

Soham Town Rangers’ trip to Barking, in the same division, fell victim to a 10.30am pitch inspection, as did Needham Market’s trip to Premier Division leaders Billericay Town.

Framlingham Town have seen their Thurlow Nunn League First Division trip to Holland FC postponed, the promotion-chasing Castleman’s sixth game in a row to fall foul of the wintry weather.

Needham Market Reserves’ home game with Norwich United Reserves is also off.

Other games confirmed as off are Long Melford’s trip to Coggeshall, Halstead Town’s game at Little Oakley and Diss Town’s home game with Leiston Reserves.

But it is not all bad news as AFC Sudbury (home to Potters Bar Town), Bury Town (home to Canvey Island), Stowmarket Town (at home to Brantham Athletic), Walsham-le-Willows (home to FC Clacton) are all hopeful of getting their games on, as off 12.30pm.

Away trips for Haverhill Rovers (at Gorleston), Newmarket Town (at Felixstowe & Walton United) and Debenham LC (at Norwich CBS) are all still on.

* Any further call-offs will be updated on this story.