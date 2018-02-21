THURLOW NUNN LEAGUE: Thurlbourne leaves Newmarket

Newmarket Town have lost the services of Jamie Thurlbourne to Wisbech Town.

The left-sided player rejoined the Jockeys for a third time in the summer of 2015, having had stints higher up the non-league pyramid with the likes of King’s Lynn Town.

The 2016/17 season was one to remember for Thurlbourne, whose 22 goals helped Newmarket to finish third in the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division and reach the final of the League Challenge Cup.

However, the club has been unable to build upon that positivity this term, with a number of the previous campaign’s squad having departed.

And now Thurlbourne has also moved on, linking up with his former Lynn boss Gary Setchell at United Counties League title chasers Wisbech.

It is the second time Thurlbourne has played for the Fenman following a previous spell back in 2008/09.