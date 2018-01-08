THURLOW NUNN LEAGUE: Rovers' top scorer departs

Striker Jordan Plamer has announced his departure from Premier Division side Haverhill Rovers.

The former Halstead Town forward fired in 15 goals from 28 appearances with Rovers this season to top their goal charts but found himself on the bench on Saturday and, after coming on to score in a 2-1 defeat to lowly Fakenham Town, decided to leave following a chat with manager Marc Abbott post-match.

He then took to Twitter to announce his departure on Sunday evening, revealing he has not yet got a new club to move to.

Palmer signed for The New Croft outfit from Coggeshall Town in February last year and scored two goals in seven appearances before the end of the campaign.

Rory Jebb and Luke Haines, both with six from 31 appearances, are the highest goalscorers in Rovers' ranks behind the now departed striker.

Meanwhile, First Division side Debenham LC have announced winger Ben License has left the club.

* For reaction from manager Marc Abbott on Palmer's departure, see Thursday's Haverhill Echo.