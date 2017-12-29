THURLOW NUNN LEAGUE: Newmarket Town re-sign former Jockey

Striker Shaun Avis has moved from Mildenhall Town to Newmarket Town as Kevin Grainger boosts his attacking line.

Jockeys’ manager Grainger will be glad to see his squad boosted, following a number of high profile departures in recent weeks.

It is the second signing by the Thurlow Nunn Premier Division side’s chief, following last week’s transfer coup in landing former professional striker Omer Riza.

The 38-year-old forward, who spent last season as Leyton Orient manager, brings a bundle of experience to the Jockey having played for Arsenal, West Ham and Cambridge United.

And Avis, who is no stranger to the Bloorie.com stadium having spent some of his youth at the club, followed suit yesterday as he signed on the dotted line.

He finished last season with Thurlow Nunn League First Division outfit Halstead Town, for whom he netted 14 goals in all competitions, before moving to Bostik League Division One North side Mildenhall in the summer.

He has played at a number of clubs in the area, including Halstead, Saffron Walden, Soham Town Rangers, Haverhill Borough and West Wratting, but has made his return to the club he began at - Newmarket.

The 25-year-old centre forward said he will not be available for his new team at tomorrow’s visit to Brantham Athletic (3pm) due to a hamstring injury he is currently recovering from.

He said: “I’m nursing a slight hamstring injury I sustained a couple of weeks back.

“I won’t play tomorrow but I am going along with the squad.

“It will probably be a couple of weeks and then I’ll be ready to go.”

Meanwhile, the club announced: “We are delighted to announce another new signing, local lad and another player to re-join the club is Shaun Avis. Welcome back.”

Get a copy of next week’s Journal for the full story.