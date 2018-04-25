THURLOW NUNN: Framlingham promoted to Step 5

Framlingham Town will be playing Step 5 football for the first time in their history next season after their promotion from the Thurlow Nunn League First Division was confirmed this evening.

The Castlemen needed two points from their final four fixtures to seal their place in the Thurlow Nunn top flight for the 2018/19 campaign and they got three tonight thanks to a 4-1 win on the road at Wisbech St Mary.

Leading marksman Danny Smith helped himself to a hat-trick - his second in as many games - while Alex Ling also got his name on the scoresheet.

That result opened up an unassailable 11-point gap to Swaffham Town in fourth position with only three matches remaining.

It continues a rapid rise for Mel Aldis' Framlingham, who only joined the First Division in 2016 from the Touchline Suffolk & Ipswich League.

