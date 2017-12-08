Thetford hit nine past poor Brettsiders

THURLOW NUNN LEAGUE

PREMIER DIVISION

Thetford Town 9 Hadleigh United 0

Four goals in nine minutes early in the second half saw Thetford Town crush struggling Hadleigh United at Mundford Road on Saturday.

Town were 3-0 up at half-time, with Hadleigh having a goal disallowed, and struck again in the 50th minute to start the rout.

Attacking midfielder Max Melanson scored a hat-trick, Robbie Priddle and Andrew Wood each bagged two goals, with Ben Anderson and an unfortunate Hadleigh defender getting the others.

Thetford drew 0-0 at Great Yarmouth on Tuesday, and are home to FC Clacton tomorrow (3pm).

n Stowmarket Town suffered their second home defeat of the season on Saturday, with Kirkley & Pakefield winning 2-1 at Greens Meadow.

Liam Harvey-Cooper and Lewis Hammond put the visitors in front in the first half, with Luke Read pulling one back for Stowmarket soon after the interval.

Stowmarket, who have dropped down to fourth position following the defeat, travel to Brantham Athletic tomorrow (3pm).

Brantham go into the contest one place and one point better off than Stow in the league standings.

n Walsham le Willows were beaten 2-1 at Long Melford on Saturday.

They took the lead with a 22nd-minute penalty from Andrew Cusack, but Melford hit back through Scott Sloots and Steve Adams.

However, they bounced back in style on Wednesday night to knock league-leading Felixstowe & Walton United out of the League Challenge Cup 4-3 on penalties after a 2-2 draw.

n In the First Division, Needham Market Reserves were beaten 4-1 at Braintree Town Reserves on Friday, and Team Bury lost 2-0 at Cornard United on Saturday.

Tomorrow Needham are home to March Town United, while Team Bury host unbeaten leaders Woodbridge Town (both 3pm).