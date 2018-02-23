Thetford chief sets his sights on top-10 finish

Thetford Town manager Danny White is aiming for a top-10 finish in the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Divison after his team comfortably beat Haverhill Rovers 5-0 on Saturday, writes Simon Staines.

A hat-trick from Volta Rocha and goals from Ben Anderson and Andrew Wood secured the win that moved the Brecklanders into 12th position.

White, who was delighted with the performance at The New Croft, said: “The win was excellent and thoroughly deserved.

“We had a goal disallowed, a blatant penalty that wasn’t given and a couple of good chances so the scoreline could have been greater.

“I think a top-10 finish is a realistic aim, although there are a few teams on similar points so it will now be about consistency and going on a little run.”

Rocha has been in clinical form since joining the club — his hat-trick against Rovers was his second in the last three games.

“Volta hasn’t surprised me,” added White.

“I knew he was a good player and once we got him in and he adapted to how we play he would express himself.”

White’s men are back in Haverhill tomorrow, this time to take on relegation-threatened Borough (3pm).

• Walsham-le-Willows ended a five-game losing streak with a 5-1 triumph away at bottom-of-the-table Wivenhoe Town.

It proved to be a day to remember for Ryan Clark as he netted all five goals for the visitors, who fell behind to Ross Mclintock’s early opener in Essex.

Paul Smith’s side (18th), who this week have been bolstered by the arrival of Stowmarket Town striker George Bugg, host Newmarket Town (10th) tomorrow (3pm).

• In the First Division, Needham Market Reserves slumped to a 4-1 defeat at home to Wisbech St Mary.

The second-from-bottom side are without a game this weekend, with Diss Town set to be their visitors on Tuesday night (7.45pm).