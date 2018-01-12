Thetford boss eyes an upset at league leaders after lacklustre performance at Mundford Road

THURLOW NUNN LEAGUE

PREMIER DIVISION

Thetford Town 0

Stanway Rovers 2

Despite a limp home display against fellow mid-table side Stanway on Saturday, Thetford boss Danny White believes they can put a dent in Felixstowe’s title challenge this weekend.

The Brecklanders’ bid for three straight victories and to continue their new year feelgood factor, following a 6-0 win at Wivenhoe Town, was killed off by two highly-preventable Jordan Blackwell goals inside the first 13 minutes.

The hosts huffed and puffed thereafter but did not manage to bring a save out of Andrew Plummer until added time, when he denied substitutes Bradley Sandell and new addition Andrew Campbell.

“We have had enough chances to score goals, we just didn’t take them,” said White.

“The ‘keeper has made a couple of good saves but the first 15 minutes, for me, were crucial.

“We said before the game ‘do not concede’ and unfortunately we have given two soft goals away.

“Against a decent side you then find it difficult to come back.”

Thetford clearly missed suspended Max Melanson’s dynamism, having scored 19 times already this season from central midfield, but along with Elliot Smith (work commitments) he is set to be back for the big test at the league leaders tomorrow (3pm).

“When we played them here we were 0-0 at half-time and well in the game,” said White. “They then decided to surround the referee and get Max sent off and once we went down to 10 men against a side of that calibre you are going to struggle (5-0 loss, Sept 9).

“We drew with them 2-2 last year as well, so we can go there and I think we can get something. But we are going to have to perform better than we did today.”

White said 27-year-old ex-Cambridge City and, most recently, Stanton, striker Campbell is a player they are continuing to look at, following Saturday’s cameo.

“I have been aware of him a little while,” added White.

“We have only got two strikers in Pridds and Woody, so we needed a little bit of competition there as well and if either of them get injured they are difficult to replace.

“I thought Cam did well when he came on. He is very lively and quick and he was unlucky with his shot.”

White said Luke Bailey’s registration has been retained despite his unavailability for training meaning he has now joined Mundford, while Johnny Conroy’s recurring knee injury means he is now sidelined for four to six weeks.

THETFORD: Viner, Bond (c) (Coomber-Willis 65’), Sanders (Sandell), Bailey, Clarke, Morton, Anderson, Steed, Wood, Pridlle, McIntosh (Campbell 60’).

Attendance: 84

Free Press Man of The Match - Robbie Priddle: Kept trying to make things happen.

n Last year’s star player, Cameron King, has moved to King’s Lynn Town after a spell with Irish side Shamrock Rovers.