Swift response needed after Stow’s good away run is ended

Stowmarket Town manager Rick Andrews admits there is no margin for error now if his side are to sneak into the promotion places by the end of the season.

The Old Gold & Blacks slipped to their first away league defeat since September on Saturday, losing 1-0 at in-form Godmanchester Rovers, while the top two sides, Felixstowe & Walton United and Coggeshall Town, both picked up wins at the weekend.

It leaves Andrews’ men 17 points adrift of leaders Felixstowe (with three games in hand) and 15 points behind Coggeshall (one game in hand), ahead of hosting bottom side Wivenhoe Town at Greens Meadow tomorrow (3pm).

“We thought we had one loss in us, so we got that one out the way early,” the Stow boss joked.

“We’ve got a couple of tough away games, against Coggeshall and Saffron Walden, and we’re at home quite a bit, but the remaining away games are all winnable.

“What’s stopping us going on a 10 or 11-game winning run? I still believe Coggeshall will win the league and by some margin, eight or nine points.

“If that’s the case, the last game of the season when we play them away there might not be much in it for them.

“The dream scenario is to go into the last game of the season with something to play for. We want to keep the season alive for as long as possible.

“Every week we pick up a win we can do that, while Felixstowe are the same and if they win they’re a week closer to their aim.

“Our aim is to push everyone as hard as possible for the rest of the season and see where it takes us.”

Stow travelled to the David Wilson Homes Ground at the weekend bidding for a 10th straight away win in the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division.

But Jack Chandler’s strike midway through the first half secured all the points for the hosts, who were then able to stop Andrews’ men from scoring for the first time in 31 games in all competitions.

Stow’s leading goalscorer, Josh Mayhew, remains on 47 goals for the season, three short of equalling the record for most goals scored by a player in a single Thurlow Nunn League top flight campaign.

The striker would have been hoping to add to his impressive tally on Wednesday night, when Stow were due to visit Wivenhoe, but the Premier Division tie was postponed for a third time due to a waterlogged pitch.

Stow will now head to the GMP Plant Hire Stadium on Thursday, April 26, adding to a busy final five weeks of the season which will see Andrews’ men play their 11 remaining fixtures in 36 days.

“I still think there might be a twist or turn along the way,” said Andrews, who takes his side to Walsham-le-Willows on Wednesday (7.45pm).

“All we can do is concentrate on ourselves, carry on trying to pick up the wins and see where it takes us.”