Stowmarket score eight goals in last two outings

Stowmarket Town have had a positive few days in the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division, picking up six points from their two matches.

They beat Wivenhoe Town 2-0 at home last Thursday thanks to goals from Amar Lewis and Ace Howell.

And they backed that up on Saturday by thrashing FC Clacton 6-0 at Greens Meadow.

Phil Weavers opened his account for the season, while Remi Garrett, Payton Swatman, Harry Whayman, Lewis and Howell also scored.

The third-placed Old Gold and Blacks were due to face Wivenhoe away last night, host Long Melford tomorrow (3pm) and will also be at home on Tuesday against Godmanchester Rovers (7.45pm).

• It was a case of what might have been for Thetford Town against Histon on Saturday.

The Brecklanders got a 2-2 draw from the fixture at Mundford Road, but they had enough chances to claim all three points.

Elliott Smith and Andrew Wood scored for Danny White’s side, who will take on Haverhill Rovers at home tomorrow (3pm).

Thetford (13th) are also set to be in action on Wednesday when they travel to Walsham-le-Willows (7.45pm).

• Walsham head into that encounter having played out a 3-3 draw with Stanway Rovers last Friday.

Jack Brame scored a brace for hosting Willows (17th), while George Bugg also continued his recent good run in front of goal.

Before that Thetford match, Paul Smith will take his team to face second-placed Felixstowe & Walton United tomorrow (3pm).

• In the First Division, Needham Market Reserves got themselves off the bottom courtesy of a 2-1 win at Halstead Town on Saturday.

Noah Collard was the Needham hero, scoring both of his side’s goals to seal victory.

On Tuesday, the Needham youngsters lost 4-0 at Bloomfields to Norwich CBS.

Next on the agenda is a home encounter against Braintree Town Reserves tomorrow (3pm), followed by a trip to Wisbech St Mary on Tuesday (7.45pm).

• Needham’s win saw Team Bury drop to the bottom after three straight defeats in recent days.

The Bury youngsters lost 5-0 at Braintree Town Reserves last Thursday and then were beaten 2-1 at home by Wisbech St Mary on Monday.

They had another home encounter on Wednesday, which ended in a 3-1 triumph for visiting Little Oakley.

The Blues will finish their season next week with home games against already-promoted Woodbridge Town on Tuesday and Cornard United on Thursday (both 7.45pm).