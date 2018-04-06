Stowmarket boss hopes Mayhew can break the record this weekend

THURLOW NUNN LEAGUE

PREMIER DIVISION

Walsham-le-Willows 2

Stowmarket Town 3

Stowmarket Town boss Rick Andrews hopes Josh Mayhew can write his name into the Thurlow Nunn League record books this weekend.

The striker scored twice to help the Old Gold and Blacks come back from 2-1 behind to win 3-2 at local rivals Walsham-le-Willows on Wednesday night, with the brace taking his tally for the season to 49 goals.

Mayhew needs just one more goal to equal Matthew Metcalf’s 50-goal haul for Wroxham in the 1992/93 season, the current record for most goals scored by a player in a single Thurlow Nunn League top flight campaign.

Although his side still have 10 games left to play before the season is out, Andrews is hoping Mayhew can notch his 50th goal in front of an expected large away following when Stow travel to Great Yarmouth Town tomorrow (3pm).

“For sure it would be great for Josh to get the record this weekend,” Andrews said.

“Against Walsham we saw both sides of him. For the equaliser he was Johnny on the spot, the ball come off him and went in.

“For the other one he had three defenders around him and we thought the chance had gone, but he showed great composure to put it in the net.”

After seeing both games of their double-header with bottom side Wivenhoe Town postponed last week, Stow returned to action on Wednesday with a short trip to Walsham.

The reverse meeting had produced a seven-goal thriller at Greens Meadow on Boxing Day, with Andrews’ men scoring two late goals to come back from 3-2 down to prevail 4-3.

And it was another late goal which settled this entertaining derby, as Mayhew struck his second of the night with six minutes of normal time remaining to put Stow in front for the first time.

Niall McPhillips stroked home Ryan Clarke’s low cross to give the Willows a 10th-minute lead, before Stow equalised when Jack Baker met Payton Swatman’s corner with an emphatic header late in the first half.

Ryan Gibbs regained the home side’s lead three minutes into the second half, capitalising on a slip in the Stow defence to finish past Craig Brand, but the Old Gold and Blacks were back on level terms shortly before the hour mark.

David Kempson’s cross hit the frame of the Walsham goal and bounced off Mayhew at the back post and into the net to make it 2-2.

Both sides pushed for a winner in the final 30 minutes and it was Stow who struck the decisive blow in the 84th minute, as Mayhew kept his composure to send the ball past Tom Coombe and secure all the points for the visitors.

“It was important for us to get back to winning ways,” said Andrews, whose side host Histon on Tuesday (7.45pm).

“We’ve got to play 11 games in a month and the squad is going to be tested, but we’re no different to other clubs so we’ll just have to deal with it.”