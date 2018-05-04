Stow look to end season on real high by toppling the champions

THURLOW NUNN LEAGUE

PREMIER DIVISION

Stowmarket Town 3

Godmanchester Rovers 2

Rick Andrews says his Stowmarket Town side will be going all out to finish the season with an 11th win in a row when they travel to champions Coggeshall Town tomorrow (3pm).

It was another late show at Greens Meadow on Tuesday night, as Jack Baker and Jon Carver scored in the final six minutes to help Stow come back from 2-1 down to beat Godmanchester Rovers 3-2 in their final home game of the season.

And ahead of finishing their campaign with a trip to newly-crowned Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division champions Coggeshall, Stow boss Andrews insists his players will not be handing out any favours to their hosts on Saturday.

“Coggeshall have done phenomenally well,” Andrews said. “They’re like us in a way, ambitious, and people criticise them for the money they have at the club.

“But I’ve got nothing but praise for them. Obviously, our ex-captain (Danny Cunningham) has gone there and I’m pleased for him.

“They’ll be in a celebratory mood, but we want to go there and show we’re a good side. We’re going there for the win.

“They’ve got their celebration at the end of the game and we’ll be respectful for that, but we’re not going to go there and do them any favours.

“We want to have our own standards and we’ll go and try and win it for our fans and see if we can pick up an 11th win (in a row).”

Stow’s slim hopes of finishing in the top two came to an end on Saturday after Felixstowe & Walton United thrashed Walsham-le-Willows 6-0 to secure the last automatic promotion spot.

On the same day, Andrews’ men became the third side to reach the 100-point mark in the Premier Division this season, as a Josh Mayhew hat-trick, which took his tally to 56 goals for the season, and goals from Remi Garrett and Luke Read led Stow to a 5-1 win over Long Melford at Greens Meadow.

With a restructuring of Steps 3-5 of the non-league pyramid to follow in the summer, there is an outside chance that Stow’s impressive points tally this season may yet earn them promotion to the Bostik League for the first time in their history.

“We’ve heard small rumours that a third-placed team might go up,” Andrews said.

“A lot of people have said to us they would love it to be us and that we fully deserve it, which is nice.

“If it happens, it happens, but if it doesn’t then we regroup and go again in the summer.

“We’re guaranteed to finish third now, which is great for the club, and the club is no longer a hard sell.”

A keenly-contested meeting between the sides positioned third and fourth in the Premier Division table swung back and forth on Tuesday night, as Ace Howell’s early opener for Stow was cancelled out by goals from Joe Furness and Elkanah Sibanda either side of half time.

Baker equalised for the Old Gold and Blacks on 84 minutes, before Carver headed home the winner three minutes later as Andrews’ men signed out from Greens Meadow for the season with another dramatic late rally to take all the points.

• On Wednesday, Stowmarket Town Reserves were beaten 2-0 by their Felixstowe & Walton United counterparts in the final of the Days Sports Suffolk Senior Reserve Cup.