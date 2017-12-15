Smith disappointed with ‘worst ever first half’

THURLOW NUNN LEAGUE

PREMIER DIVISION

Walsham-le-Willows 1

Haverhill Borough 4

Walsham-le-Willows boss Paul Smith did not hold back in his assessment of his team’s performance during Saturday’s hefty home defeat to Haverhill Borough.

Walsham found themselves four goals down at the break and although Jack Brame pulled one back with a back-post header early in the second half, the damage had long been done.

“That is the worst first half I have ever seen as a manager,” said the experienced Smith.

“The application and work rate was just non existent.

“I don’t know if they thought they just had to turn up to get a good result after knocking Felixstowe out of the cup, but you cannot do that. You have to work hard in every game.

“You could see after a few minutes we were taking too long on the ball and there was no consistency in our play.

“We talked about building on the Felixstowe performance but it did not happen — the game was dead and buried at half-time.”

Walsham (17th) head to fourth-placed Brantham Athletic tomorrow (3pm).

n After scoring nine times in their previous home encounter against Hadleigh United, Thetford Town were once again in clinical mood on Saturday as they ran out 6-2 winners.

Well-travelled striker Andrew Wood was the star of the show for the hosting Brecklanders with a hat-trick, while Ben Anderson, Max Melanson and last season’s leading goalscorer Robbie Priddle also found the back of the net.

Danny White’s 14th-placed side will look to make it five matches in all competitions tomorrow when they travel to second-from-bottom Ipswich Wanderers (3pm).

n In the First Division, Needham Market Reserves won for just the third time this season as they recorded a 3-2 home victory over March Town United.

Noah Collard, George Exworth and William Wharton-Richardson all scored for Needham’s second string, who remain bottom of the table.

Tomorrow they are without a fixture, before they make the trip to Norfolk to take on fourth-placed King’s Lynn Town Reserves on Saturday, December 23 (3pm).

n Team Bury’s scheduled match against table-topping Woodbridge Town was postponed due to a frozen pitch at Ram Meadow.

The second-from-bottom side head to Leiston Reserves tomorrow (3pm).