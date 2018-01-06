Saturday's local football round-up

A home win saw Bury Town close the gap to the Bostik League North Division play-off places while there were good victories for Mildenhall Town, Stowmarket, Walsham, Newmarket and Framlingham.

Bury Town closed the gap to the top six (guaranteed play-off spots) from seven to five points with a 4-2 win over struggling Ware at Ram Meadow.

WINNING RETURN: Shaun Avis scored on his return to Newmarket Town in their victory over Hadleigh United. Picture: Mark Westley

Cemal Ramadan's 35th minute penalty, for his 20th goal of the season in all competitions, gave Ben Chenery's side a slender advantage at the break.

It was Ramadan who doubled that lead in the 63rd minute to leave the quest for three points looking comfortable.

But the visitors replied with two goals in five minutes from the 64th minute to level the match.

Darren Mills then delighted the majority of the 244 crowd with Bury's third goal eight minutes from time, before Ryan Jolland's 86th minute strike put the result beyond doubt for a 4-2 victory.

HOME LOSS: Thetford Town's Robbie Priddle leads an attack on a disappointing day at Mundford Road. Picture: Mark Bullimore

AFC Sudbury remain in 15th place after a last minute own goal by captain Joe Whight saw them draw 2-2 at home to Norwich United.

Billy Holland had fired Mark Morsley's side into the lead in the third minute but Nathan Stewart levelled shortly before the break.

Ollie Peters found the back of the net for the second home game running to put AFC back in the lead in the 63rd minute.

But two points slipped away in the dying embers of the match to make it back-to-back home draws, following on from the Bury Town derby on New Year's Day (1-1).

COMING TOGETHER: Things got heated at Diss Town as the officials had to separate players and coaching staff in a game which saw The Tangerines play an hour with 10 men. Picture: Al Pulford

Mildenhall Town (16th) registered only their second league win in 18 with a 2-1 victory over Canvey Island, with Claudio Ofosu (5) and Tom Debenham (75) scoring in each half, with Canvey setting up a nervy finish through Ryan Melaugh's converted 78th minute penalty.

Elsewhere in the division, Soham Town Rangers dropped to 18th place after conceding four goals for the second straight game in a 4-0 defeat at title-chasing Bowers & Pitsea.

Needham Market dropped a place to 20th in the Bostik League Premier Division following a 3-2 defeat at Harrow Borough.

The Marketmen had looked on for a point having recovered from 2-0 down (Moss 3, Kabba 8) after a quickfire brace from Jamie Griffiths (63, 68).

But Charles Banya scored the decisive goal for the hosts eight minutes from time in a result which leaves Needham within two defeats (5 points) from the division's single relegation place.

In the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division Stowmarket Town closed the gap to the top two promotion places to two points with their 4-1 victory at Ipswich Wanderers came on a day where second place Coggeshall - who do have three games in hand on Stow - lost 2-1 at Histon.

The Old Gold and Blacks were well on their way to their fifth straight win at half-time with goals from Leon Ottley-Gooch, Ollie Brown and Josh Mayhew (his 37th of the season) putting them into a commanding 3-1 lead.

A run and finish from Brown in the 68th minute completed the scoring for Rick Andrew's side.

Thetford Town's winning run came to an end at home to fellow mid-table side Stanway Rovers as they drew a blank in a 2-0 defeat.

Ex-AFC Sudbury forward Jordan Blackwell saw his weak angled shot beat Will Viner with less than two minutes on the clock before the same player doubled the visitors' advantage in the 13th minute from inside the area.

Thetford never recovered and it was not until the second half that they managed to force Andrew Plummer into a save.

Newmarket Town (8th) recovered from back-to-back festive defeats by beating struggling Hadleigh United (21st) 3-1 at the Bloorie.com Stadium.

After Hadleigh - winless in six going into the game - took the lead, striker Shaun Avis scored on his return to the Jockeys for 1-1 at the break before a double from Stephen Spriggs - the second a screamer - went on to secure the three points for Kevin Grainger's side.

Elsewhere, Ely City are 7th following a 2-2 draw at home to Great Yarmouth Town (Reed, Seymour) while Haverhill Rovers (16th) saw their poor recent form continue at home to Fakenham Town as they were defeated 2-1.

Haverhill Borough (20th) were unable to build on their last-gasp Haverhill derby win as they lost 4-1 (Holmes) at Brantham Athletic, where they ended the game with 10 men.

Having lost narrowly at the death in a 4-3 thriller at Stowmarket last weekend, Walsham-le-Willows (17th) bounced back with a 4-1 victory at Saffron Walden Town.

All the goals came in the second half, with Craig Nurse pulling the Willows level before goals from Ryan Twinn, Ryan Gibbs and sub Cameron Nicholl sealed a fine away win.

A patched-up Long Melford side succumbed to a 3-1 defeat at league leaders Felixstowe & Walton United (Callum Henson).

In the First Division, Diss conceded three second half goals to lose 4-0 at home to title-chasing Woodbridge Town, with their task having been made more difficult after Will Goulding was sent off in the 32 minute. It was The Tangerines' second straight 4-0 home defeat.

The victors of the previous 4-0 rout, Debenham LC, were 2-1 winners at home to bottom side Team Bury with Chris Brock and Brendon Heath on target for the Hornets in a fiesty affair.

Framlingham Town gave their promotion bid a shot in the arm with a 3-1 win at home to Holland FC - their fourth victory on the spin - that leaves them 4th but just four points from leaders Swaffham Town.

Halstead Town (11th) lost 4-2 at home to King's Lynn Town Reserves while Cornard United (15th) came from behind to claim a 3-2 home win over Wisbech St Mary with Dan Clark, Aaron Donaldson and Charlie Hayes all scoring for Ryan Lines and Liam Aves' side.

Elsewhere, AFC Sudbury Reserves lost 3-2 at Little Oakley and second-from-bottom Needham Market Reserves were thrashed 8-0 at home to leaders Swaffham.

* For match reaction as well as previews to the week ahead, see next week's papers.