Saturday's local football round-up

The goals flowed in the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division this afternoon as Stowmarket Town and Haverhill Borough helped themselves to four apiece, while Newmarket Town conceded the same amount in their home defeat to Stanway Rovers.

Having gone three league matches without a victory, Stowmarket made the trip to third-placed Brantham Athletic one position below their hosts.

SHORT-LIVED CELEBRATIONS: Newmarket celebrate Simon Swinton's opener. Picture: Mark Westley

However, a fine 4-2 comeback win has seen Rick Andrews' men leapfrog Brantham, leaving them five points adrift of Coggeshall Town in second spot.

An Ace Howell goal sent Stow into the break level at 1-1, before the home team regained the lead five minutes from time.

The visitors dug deep, though, and late goals from Dave Cowley, Ollie Brown and George Bugg earned them a dramatic three points.

Haverhill Borough were also in clinical form at Walsham-le-Willows, where they rattled in a quartet of goals during a blistering opening 45 minutes.

DEADLOCK BREAKER: Ryan Weaver opened the scoring for Haverhill Borough at Walsham. Picture: Mecha Morton

Ryan Weaver slotted in the first, before he won a penalty that was successfully converted by Rory Bone.

Jarid Robson then took centre stage, powering in a header in the 40th minute and then smashing home from distance in first-half stoppage time.

Jack Brame pulled one back for Walsham with a back-post header early in the second half, but the damage had long been done, with a professional Borough display seeing them play out a 4-1 victory.

Meanwhile, the troubles continue for Newmarket after they lost 4-1 at home to Stanway.

Simon Swinton handed the hosting Jockeys the lead, but they were 3-1 down at the break and shipped a fourth goal late on to make it just a 11 points collected from the lost 30 on offer.

Staying with the goal theme, Thetford Town ran out 6-2 winners over visiting FC Clacton, while in-form Ely City won by the odd goal in five at Hadleigh United.

That was a sixth win in a row for the Robins and also their 13th of the campaign - they only put 12 victories on the board during the whole of last season.

Elsewhere, player-manager Marc Abbott fired Haverhill Rovers into the lead against Wroxham but ultimately they had the settle for a 1-1 draw and it was not to be for Long Melford, who became the 23rd side to lose to table-topping Felixstowe & Walton United, going down 3-0 on the Suffolk coast.

More to follow.