Same problems for Needham’s reserves

THURLOW NUNN LEAGUE

FIRST DIVISION

Cornard Utd 2 Needham Market Res 0

by Ken Watkins at Blackhouse Lane

Manager Steve Foley was left pondering all-too familiar problems as his young Needham side went down to another defeat, but Cornard were only sure of victory when they grabbed a second goal in the 90th minute.

“We didn’t work their ‘keeper enough. We were playing without a recognised striker as all our strikers are injured or ill,” he said.

“But that’s no excuse. We didn’t get enough crosses into the box, and we didn’t get in enough shots either.

Foley looked at the statistics, which showed Needham’s young side — all their players were 18 or under — made more than 300 passes in the first half, but under 200 in the second. “We passed it well enough, but with no real purpose,” he concluded.

“In the second half we went off a bit. We were probably trying to get the ball forward too early, and needed to be a bit more patient. But that will come through experience.”

Prior to the game Foley had talked about Needham struggling with set plays, and predictably Cornard took an early lead from a corner.

In the ninth minute Ezra Drann comfortably outjumped everyone at the near post to head home a corner from Harry Banner.

Ben Foster and Jamie Smith tested Cornard goalkeeper Matthew Grove early in the second half, but most of the chances came Cornard’s way.

Too often Cornard were guilty of trying to walk the ball in, but finally they succeeded with a neat passing move. Drann fed Lewis Blanchett, and he in turn put in Banner, who beat the onrushing Fin Shorten from close range.

The reserves play host to Debenham LC on Tuesday (7.45pm).

Needham Market Res: Shorten; North (Cook 61), Cobbold, Pitt (Carragher 46), Turner, Page (Rose 74), Conrad, Exworth, Richardson, J Smith, Foster