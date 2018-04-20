Record-breaker loves life at Stow

Record-breaker Josh Mayhew says his first season at Stowmarket Town has been his most enjoyable in football for a long time.

The 26-year-old dropped a level to join the Old Gold & Blacks from higher-league Bury Town last summer and has enjoyed a fine debut campaign at Greens Meadow.

Mayhew bagged a hat-trick in Saturday’s 5-1 thrashing of Saffron Walden Town to move on to 53 goals in 2017/18 — a record for most goals scored by a player in a single Thurlow Nunn League season.

The striker had matched Matthew Metcalf’s then record 50-goal haul, set while playing for Wroxham in 1992/93, the previous weekend, scoring from the penalty spot in Stow’s 1-0 win at Great Yarmouth Town. But Saturday’s treble saw him claim the record for himself.

“I’d like to thank everyone for the support they’ve given me,” he said. “The club, the fans, it’s been quite overwhelming to be honest.

“I was a bit shocked by it all really. It’s been a pretty mad season, but the most enjoyable one for a long time as well.

“I wasn’t aware of the record until it was brought up to me around Christmas time. I was on about 30 goals at the time and as soon as I saw it I was kind of confident I could get it.

“It’s been a tough record to beat. I said to Matt, who was the record holder, that it was a credit to him that it took me to this stage of the season to get there.”

Mayhew’s 53-goal tally started off with a brace against Felixstowe & Walton United back on August 12, and by mid-November he had already reached the 30-goal mark.

When asked to pick out his favourite goal from his record tally, the striker is stuck between two: “It’s between two really. The one against Felixstowe at home stands out because of how important the game was.

“But the lob against Haverhill Borough away was probably a better finish. I don’t care, though, as long as they go in!”