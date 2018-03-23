Ramadan double sees Bury to victory over Heybridge

Bury Town moved to within four points of a Bostik League North Division play-off place following last night’s 2-1 home victory over Heybridge Swifts, which saw Cemal Ramadan strike twice in a come-from-behind win.

After a goalless first half the Essex side, who knew a victory would put them into the top six, broke the deadlock in the 71st minute when ex-AFC Sudbury striker Luke Callendar headed home a rebound soon after coming off the bench.

Following their cup success, Heybridge were playing their sixth game in the last 12 days and Bury were able to take advantage of tired legs to overhaul the deficit.

It took just five minutes for the Blues, who had beaten top four side Canvey Island at Ram Meadow at the weekend, to get back on terms with Ramadan coolly finishing inside the box from the lively Tommy Robinson’s threaded pass.

In the 83rd minute the former Ipswich Town Under-18s striker was celebrating his 30th goal of the season after latching onto a long ball that caught out the visiting defence and composing himself before sliding the ball beyond the reach of goalkeeper Jake Jessup.

The win leaves Bury in 10th place but closes the gap to the play-off places to four points ahead of Saturday’s trip to seventh place Maldon & Tiptree (3pm). The Blues have played more games than all their rivals in and around the top six though.