Quarter-final exit for Smith’s Walsham boys

Walsham-le-Willows were knocked out of the Thurlow Nunn League Challenge Cup at the quarter-finals stage on Tuesday after suffering a 1-0 defeat at Stanway Rovers.

The Willows conceded a penalty just before half-time from which Jordan Palmer converted.

Walsham had plenty of chances to hit back but could not make them count.

Paul Smith’s side (19th), who lost 3-0 to Kirkley & Pakefield in the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division on Saturday, have an instant chance to gain revenge when they host Stanway (7th) in the league on Saturday (3pm).

•In the First Division, Needham Market Reserves drew 1-1 at March Town United, while Team Bury’s home game with Downham Town was postponed due to a waterlogged Ram Meadow pitch.