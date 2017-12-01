Promising start soon fades as Bury suffer heavy away defeat

BOSTIK LEAGUE

DIVISION ONE NORTH

Waltham Abbey 4

Bury Town 1

by John Alcock

at Capershotts

A poor performance from Bury and a lesson learned in taking your chances for Waltham ensured the home side took the points.

After a good start from Bury, the game got away from them.

Cemal Ramadan scuffed an early chance while Noel Aitkens’ piledriver was brilliantly saved by a diving Hugo Rossetti with one hand.

Waltham took the lead on 32 minutes with a sharp attack catching out the Bury defence and an easy tap-in from Billy Holland.

Six minutes later it was 2-0 as a thumping shot from wide from Nathan Koranteng smacked the inside post and went into the net.

Bury almost halved the deficit on 40 minutes with Tevan Allen getting in to a shooting position, but the ‘keeper again made a stunning save.

In the second half, both sides lost a bit of composure and a flurry of yellow cards interrupted the play.

Just before the hour mark, Atikens found Darren Mills in the box but Rosetti stayed strong to block the shot.

On 63 minutes, Ollie Hughes got down the wing for Bury and put a decent pass in for Ryan Jolland who hit a powerful strike that was deflected out of play.

A total mix-up at the back from Bury gifted another easy goal, with Darelle Russell putting his side three goals to the good.

Waltham were well in control of the game and an own goal from Ollie Fenn made it 4-0 to the home side on 73 minutes.

Ramadan pulled a goal back for Bury on 82 minutes, but the game was long over as Waltham took a comfortable win.

Manager Ben Chenery said: “It was just a bad day at the office really and I did not see that performance coming.”

n Bury have been drawn away to Brantham Athletic in the quarter final of the Suffolk Premier Cup (Feb 13/14).

Bury: Tibbles (Mayhew 78’), Yallop (Yallop 61’), Allen, Fenn, White, Cllements (Robinson 70’), Aitkens, Jolland, Ramadan, Hughes, Mills.

Unused subs: Yaxley, Cooper.

Free Press Man of The Match: Tevan Allen.