Premier League winner offers support to Mayhew

Stowmarket Town marksman Josh Mayhew received some support from a Premier League winner this week as he goes in search of a goalscoring record.

Tony Gale, who lifted the title with Blackburn Rovers at the end of the 1994/95 season, was recorded by Stowmarket supporter Iain van der Ree passing on his best wishes to the Stow striker, who has 49 goals to his name this term.

Just two more will see him break a record for goals scored in a single Thurlow Nunn League top flight season, currently held by 50-goal Matthew Metcalf (1992/93).

Mayhew — a scorer of two goals in Wednesday night’s 3-2 victory at neighbouring Walsham-le-Willows — will be looking to write his name in the history books away at Great Yarmouth Town on Saturday (3pm).